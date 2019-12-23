Hunt carried three times for zero yards and caught four passes for 33 yards during Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens.

Hunt did next to nothing on the ground, but he chipped in as a pass-catcher yet again. Although he finished averaging just 8.3 yards per reception, he still managed to place third on the team in receiving yards in what amounted to a tough day for the offense. Hunt should have more success in next Sunday's season finale against a Cincinnati team that has been gashed by running backs all season.