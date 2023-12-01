Hunt (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing fully Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt opened the week with an absence Wednesday, but he returned to a limited session Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. With Hunt officially in the clear for Week 13 action, he'll continue to be part of a 1-2 backfield combo that also features fellow RB Jerome Ford. Through nine games in that role, Hunt has averaged a modest 9.9 carries and 31.8 rushing yards, but the six rushing scores he's notched in that span offers a pace that keeps him on the fantasy lineup radar.