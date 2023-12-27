Hunt (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Jets, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns have listed Hunt with a groin injury for much of the season, including each week since late November. He's yet to miss a game since signing with the team in September and should be ready to handle his usual role this Thursday as the No. 2 back behind Jerome Ford. While both backs scored touchdowns in Sunday's win over Houston, circumstances generally have been unfavorable for backfield production recently with head coach Kevin Stefanski shifting to a pass-heavy approach amidst a glut of offensive line injuries and a string of inefficient rushing performances from Ford and/or Hunt. Additionally, No. 3 back Pierre Strong has been getting some touches and snaps each week, further limiting Ford and Hunt.