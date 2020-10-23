Hunt (ribs) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing fully Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After being limited in the Browns' first two practices of the week, Hunt's ability to take every rep at Friday's session was enough for the coaching and training staffs to sign off on him playing this weekend. He'll pick up a third straight start in place of the injured Nick Chubb (knee) after amassing 150 total yards and a touchdown on 38 touches (33 carries, five receptions) over the previous two contests.