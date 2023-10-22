Hunt (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Hunt had been listed as questionable and looked like a true game-time decision heading into Sunday after he had his practice reps limited throughout the week while he managed a thigh strain, but he showed enough in pregame warmups for the Browns to give him the green light to play. Though Hunt grinded out 47 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to go with three catches for 24 yards in last week's win over the 49ers, he could see his role scaled back a bit this Sunday while he manages the injury. In addition to Hunt and starter Jerome Ford, the Browns are keeping two other running backs active against the Colts in Pierre Strong and Deon Jackson.