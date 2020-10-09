Hunt (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With that, Hunt is poised to head the Browns' rushing attack both Sunday and beyond, with Nick Chubb (knee) on IR and expected to miss about six weeks. D'Ernest Johnson will also mix in, with Dontrell Hilliard on hand in reserve, but assuming he's moved on from the groin injury that had been impacting his practice participation prior to Friday, Hunt is now poised to see a greater percentage of the Browns' carries, after previously working in a time-share on that front that slightly tilted in Chubb's favor. Moreover, Hunt should continue to see his share of passing targets out of Cleveland's backfield, giving him a stable fantasy floor while Chubb is out.