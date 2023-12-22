Hunt (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans after participating fully in Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt has been playing through this groin injury for a while, so his limited participation in practice Wednesday and Thursday was likely just a case of load management for the veteran running back. He should occupy his usual role as the 1B option in Cleveland's backfield Sunday, as Jerome Ford (wrist) is also expected to play after being limited in practice Wednesday.