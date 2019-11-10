Hunt carried four times for 30 yards and caught seven of nine targets for an additional 44 yards during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.

Making his season debut, Hunt took on the role of the Browns' top pass-catching back, finishing second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yardage. He also impressively averaged 7.5 yards per carry, though the sample size was limited with Nick Chubb carrying the load in that regard. It was quite encouraging to see Hunt so involved in his first game with the team, and he should continue to work in a similar role in Thursday's showdown with the Steelers.