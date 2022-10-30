The Browns are willing to trade Hunt prior to Tuesday's deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hunt, who is on the final year of his contract with Cleveland and seeking a new deal, requested a trade back in August. Schefter reports that the Browns are now open to Hunt's request to be dealt, and that the team expects to receive either a 2023 fourth-round pick or an asset better than the 2024 compensatory pick that would come their way if the running back were to depart in free agency. Hunt logged double-digit carries in the first five games of the season, but he's combined for just nine rushing opportunities in the Browns' last two contests. If trade talks are truly heating up, it could impact Hunt's involvement in Monday's contest against the Bengals.