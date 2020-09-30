Hunt was held out of Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Hunt didn't show any sign of injury in Sunday's 34-20 win over Washington, once again serving as the Browns' fourth-quarter closer after Nick Chubb piled up stats throughout most of the game. If the groin injury were to threaten Hunt's status for Week 4 at Dallas, the Browns might turn to Chubb for a three-down role, or else they could use D'Ernest Johnson or Dontrell Hilliard to take on Hunt's vacated workload. Hilliard was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday afternoon, hinting at some level of concern about Hunt's Sunday availability, though coach Kevin Stefanski said the running back is merely day-to-day, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.