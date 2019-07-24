Hunt (suspension) will start training camp on the non-football injury list with a groin issue.

The designation suggests Hunt suffered the injury while he was away from the team this summer, rather than during offseason practices. There isn't much incentive to rush him back into action given that he's suspended for the first eight games of the regular season. Hunt's absence from training camp should leave extra reps for Dontrell Hilliard, who reportedly looked good during the offseason program. Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns expect Hunt to return to practice soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories