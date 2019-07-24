Browns' Kareem Hunt: Dealing with groin injury
Hunt (suspension) will start training camp on the non-football injury list with a groin issue.
The designation suggests Hunt suffered the injury while he was away from the team this summer, rather than during offseason practices. There isn't much incentive to rush him back into action given that he's suspended for the first eight games of the regular season. Hunt's absence from training camp should leave extra reps for Dontrell Hilliard, who reportedly looked good during the offseason program. Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns expect Hunt to return to practice soon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...