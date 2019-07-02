Browns' Kareem Hunt: Discusses recent video with team
The Browns have no further comment after speaking with Hunt (suspension) about a recent video that shows him briefly talking to Cleveland police, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The Saturday incident didn't result in any arrests or a police report, and it appears Hunt was merely a bystander to an argument involving one of his friends. Browns general manager John Dorsey said the running back will be on a zero-tolerance policy, but this doesn't seem to meet the threshold for any reaction from the team. Hunt will be eligible for all team activities throughout training camp and the preseason before he begins his eight-game suspension Week 1.
