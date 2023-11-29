Hunt (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt had a groin injury earlier in the season, though it's unclear if this new injury is related. It's possible the injury originated during this past Sunday's 29-12 loss to Denver, as Hunt's seven carries in that game marked his lowest total since Week 4. Hunt will have two more opportunities to return to practice this week, but if he fails to do so, additional backfield touches could be in store for Jerome Ford and/or Pierre Strong in Cleveland's run-heavy offense Sunday against the Rams.