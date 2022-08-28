Hunt didn't play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Neither Hunt nor Nick Chubb suited up this preseason, which doesn't surprise with Jacoby Brissett poised to lead the Browns offense for much of the season due to Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension. As a result, the backfield duo figure to have outsized roles. In three seasons with the Browns, Chubb has averaged 13 touches for 67.8 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring 19 touchdowns in 32 appearances.