Coach Kevin Stefanski expects Hunt (ribs/groin), who didn't practice Wednesday, to play Sunday against the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt emerged from his season debut in Week 3 with a pair of injury issues, but it appears as though he'll be available this weekend against Baltimore, barring any setbacks. That's a notion that would be supported by the running back's return to practice in any capacity by the end of the week.