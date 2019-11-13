Browns' Kareem Hunt: Expected to have key role
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects the Browns to expand their two-back packages with Hunt and Nick Chubb, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Hunt played 54 percent of snaps in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills, lining up as a halfback, in the slot, out wide, and even as a fullback a couple times. That allowed Chubb to see 20 carries and two targets on 81 percent of snaps, while Hunt got four carries and nine targets. It's a safe bet both players stay involved in the offense Thursday against Pittsburgh, though Tomlin's expectation for increased use of two-back formations is less certain.
