With Nick Chubb (knee) returning to practice Monday, Hunt could share the rushing role Week 10 at home against the Texans, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb could be active for this week's game, which would put a damper on Hunt's role as a running back. He filled in for Chubb the last four games, vaulting to first on the team in carries (115), yards (529) and touchdowns (seven). He had been angling for a 1,000-yard rushing season, but Chubb will assume the lead back role when he is activated, while Hunt makes a greater impact in the passing offense. Hunt leads the Browns with four touchdown receptions.