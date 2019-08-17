Browns' Kareem Hunt: Expecting 15-20 snaps Saturday
Hunt (groin/suspension) is expected to play around 15-20 snaps in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Hunt won't exactly be lining up alongside the Browns' first-team offense in his preseason debut, as the team has elected to rest a handful of key contributors such as Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Odell Beckham (hip). Nonetheless, any experience in Cleveland's system throughout the preseason for Hunt will be a plus, as the No. 2 running back won't be eligible for regular season action until Week 10 against the Bills given his eight-game suspension.
