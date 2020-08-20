Hunt has been taking snaps with the first-team offense since Nick Chubb suffered a concussion during Monday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt is a backup by title, but he's expected to play a large role on offense even when Chubb is healthy. He's been the offensive star in camp thus far, according to Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. When Chubb returns, Hunt will move to more of a receiving role, but the 25-year-old has a rushing title on his resume can be a capable fill-in should Chubb's concussion symptoms linger.