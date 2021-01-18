Hunt rushed six times for 32 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for two yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

Hunt didn't register a touch in the first half, as the Browns took a 19-3 deficit into the locker room. He continued to play second fiddle to Nick Chubb in the third quarter, then took the spotlight himself early in the fourth with a three-yard rushing touchdown. Cleveland's offense got the ball only one more time after that and gained just 12 yards before punting the ball back to Kansas City, and the Chiefs ran out the clock from there. Hunt should continue to work as the 1B to Chubb in Cleveland's run-heavy offense next season after scoring 14 scrimmage touchdowns between the regular season and postseason.