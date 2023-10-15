Hunt rushed 12 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers.

Hunt scored from 16 yards out in the second quarter after taking a toss from tight end Harrison Bryant on a play set up to look like a Bryant sneak from under center. That creative play accounted for Cleveland's only touchdown, but Hunt's score plus four field goals and stingy defense added up to a win despite Deshaun Watson's (shoulder) absence. Hunt and Jerome Ford (17 carries for 84 yards) both played significant roles in this one, but Ford remains the team's primary backfield option heading into a Week 7 trip to Indianapolis.