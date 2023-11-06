Hunt rushed 14 times for 38 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Browns' 27-0 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Hunt once again played a significant role in the ground attack, although he was six carries behind Jerome Ford on the day. The veteran back has back-to-back 14-carry tallies and double-digit totes in four straight games overall heading into a Week 10 road battle with the Ravens, but most important from a fantasy perspective, he's now scored five rushing touchdowns in the latter span.