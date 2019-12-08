Browns' Kareem Hunt: Finds end zone in win over Bengals
Hunt carried nine times for 28 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Bengals. He also caught two passes for an additional 40 yards in the 27-19 win.
Hunt averaged just 3.1 yards per carry but was able to salvage his performance with a short touchdown run, giving him three scores in as many weeks. He also reached 40 receiving yards for the third time in five games and has recorded double-digit touches in every game with the Browns. Hunt will have the opportunity to continue his ascent next Sunday in a favorable matchup with the Cardinals.
