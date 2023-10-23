Hunt rushed the ball 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts. He did not record a reception on one target.

Hunt spent most of the game as the complementary option to Jerome Ford (ankle), the latter of whom exited the game early in the fourth quarter. Hunt saw only two carries thereafter, one of which went for the game-winning touchdown. Ford was spotted with a boot on his right ankle after the game, meaning it's possible that Hunt will lead the backfield for a Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks. Even if that's the case, he's shown little efficiency with his work to this point by averaging only 3.2 yards per carry on 32 attempts this season.