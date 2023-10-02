Hunt had five carries for 12 yards and was not targeted in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 4.

Nothing went right for Cleveland's offense -- the passing attack or the ground game -- as it could not overcome the loss of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder). Or, for that matter, Nick Chubb (knee) for a second straight week, as the Browns averaged 3.05 yards per carry. In Hunt's second game since signing in the wake of Chubb's injury, he played 15 snaps, one more than Week 3. Backup quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, appeared to focus on the receivers with whom he worked extensively during training camp and preseason. Jerome Ford (43 snaps) maintains lead-back status as the Browns enter their bye week. although he may not be the answer for missing Chubb. And it's fair to question whether Hunt, who was still available in September, has enough in the tank to be a lead back.