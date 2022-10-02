Hunt rushed 10 times for 49 yards and caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Atlanta.

Cleveland's rushing attack was headlined by Nick Chubb (19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown) , with Hunt playing his usual solid complementary role. The 27-year-old is averaging 50.0 rushing yards (4.4 YPC) and 18.3 receiving yards per game (4.4 YPC) to go along with two total touchdowns. Hunt could see extra usage as a receiver against a high-octane Chargers' offense next Sunday.