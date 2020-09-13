Hunt rushed 13 times for 72 yards and secured four of six targets for nine yards in the Browns' 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Perhaps largely due to game script, Hunt outpaced backfield mate Nick Chubb by three carries in the lopsided defeat. Both backs were ultimately highly efficient, with Hunt's impressive 5.5 yards per rush just trailing Chubb's even better 6.0 figure. Hunt's involvement in the ground attack isn't likely to be as voluminous as it was Sunday on most weeks, but his six targets in the passing game may be close to the norm, considering he logged five or more in half of his eight games last season and garnered four looks on two other occasions. Hunt will look to continue producing in a Thursday night Week 2 AFC North matchup against the Bengals.