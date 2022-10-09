Hunt rushed 11 times for 47 yards with one touchdown and brought in all three targets for 10 yards in the Browns' 3028 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Hunt filled his usual complementary role alongside Nick Chubb, and was effective with it, scoring his second rushing touchdown of the season on a two-yard run late in the third quarter. The veteran has double-digit carries and receptions in every game thus far, but the fact he's typically capped under 15 carries limits his upside somewhat. Hunt's next opportunity to add to his solid start to the season comes in a Week 6 home battle against the Patriots.