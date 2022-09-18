Hunt rushed 13 times for 58 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets.

Hunt scored twice in Week 1 while Nick Chubb was kept out of the end zone, but the script flipped in Week 2, as Chubb found the end zone three times on 17 carries. Both running backs saw plenty of usage in a game that the Browns never trailed until Garrett Wilson gave the Jets the lead for good with 22 seconds remaining. Hunt has totaled 15 touches in each of Cleveland's first two games, so he should remain a key part of the offensive game plan Thursday against the Steelers.