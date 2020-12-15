Hunt rushed six times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 47-42 loss to the Ravens. He also caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and another score.

Hunt played second fiddle to Nick Chubb as usual, but still matched his running mate with a pair of touchdowns. Although Chubb did his damage in the first half, Hunt waited until after halftime to strike. He first scored on a five-yard rush during the third quarter, then caught a 22-yard pass to tie the game with just over a minute remaining. Along with giving him his tenth touchdown of the season, that catch also gave Hunt Cleveland's team lead in receiving yards Monday. Such a well-rounded performance showed just why Hunt remains so valuable despite his second-string position, and he'll look to keep his momentum going in Week 15 versus the Giants.