Hunt registered 48 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, adding a 13-yard reception during Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win against Pittsburgh.

Hunt was contained to single-digit rush attempts for the fourth time over his past five outings, but the back's two first-quarter rushing scores against the Steelers matched his total from 51 carries between Weeks 12 and 17. His contributions are undeniable, as Hunt posted 841 yards for Cleveland's No. 3 rushing offense during the regular season. However, it appears as a rusher his workload will continue to be exceeded by that of Nick Chubb, who garnered 18 carries in the wild-card win and who has exceeded Hunt's rush-attempt total 151-91 since his Week 10 return from an MCL injury. Hunt always has the potential to break off an explosive play, and he carries 13 total TDs into an AFC divisional-round matchup against his former team in the Chiefs.