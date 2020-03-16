Browns' Kareem Hunt: Gets second-round tender
Hunt got a second-round restricted free agent tender from the Browns, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Given Hunt's status as a 2017 third-round pick, the Browns probably could've gotten away with an original-round tender to dissuade any offer sheets. The decision to go a bit higher and pay more money suggests the running back is a priority, though an offseason traffic stop briefly cast doubt upon his future with the team. Hunt escaped the incident without any charges, and he'll now enter the offseason program locked in as Cleveland's No. 2 running back behind Nick Chubb. Given his off-field history, it's hard to imagine any team would surrender a second-round pick for the right to sign Hunt to an offer sheet.
