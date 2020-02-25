Play

The Browns plan to give Hunt a restricted free agent tender, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

General manager Andrew Berry confirmed the plan but didn't elaborate on the level of the tender. An original-round tag should be enough to stave off interest from other teams, considering Hunt was a third-round pick back in 2017. His talent alone might warrant giving up a draft pick in addition to an offer sheet, but Hunt's problematic off-field history reduces his value to most teams. He was in the news again last month when a police officer found a small amount of marijuana in his car, though he wasn't arrested or cited. It remains to be seen if the NFL league office takes interest in the minor incident.

