Hunt (ribs/groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Limited sessions Thursday and Friday were enough to clear Hunt after he missed practice Wednesday. With Jerome Ford (shoulder) also healthy entering Sunday's game, Hunt will likely remain relegated to splitting change-of-pace duties behind Ford with Pierre Strong. Hunt's set to make his second appearance of the season for the Browns, as he was signed after Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury.