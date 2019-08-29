Browns' Kareem Hunt: Has sports hernia surgery
Hunt (suspension) underwent sports hernia surgery Thursday with the expectation that he'll be healthy once he's eligible to play again Week 10.
Hunt faces an eight-game suspension to begin the season, so this is as good of time as any to fix what ails him. He'll have to face his rehab without the help of the Browns, though, as he must stay away from team facilities during the duration of the ban. While Hunt works to get healthy, Cleveland's backfield will be led by Nick Chubb, with Dontrell Hilliard and D'Ernest Johnson likely serving as the reserve options.
