Browns' Kareem Hunt: Heavy work as receiver in win
Hunt rushed six times for 12 yards and secured six of eight targets for 46 yards in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday.
Hunt was a distant second behind lead back Nick Chubb, who logged a season-high 27 carries. However, Hunt was a major part of the passing game for the second time in as many games since returning from his season-opening suspension, leading the Browns in receptions and checking in second only to Odell Beckham in receiving yardage. Head coach Freddie Kitchens appears set on sticking with Chubb as his clear-cut lead back for the moment, but Hunt should continue seeing his role in the offense expand with each successive game. His next opportunity to up his production will come in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 12, a week from Sunday.
