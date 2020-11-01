Hunt collected 66 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two catches for seven yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss to Las Vegas.

Hunt seemed primed for a big day against the Raiders, having entered the contest with seven total touchdowns since Week 2. Las Vegas in comparison had surrendered the third-most rushing TDs to opposing RBs (eight) coming into Sunday, but the unit proved capable of holding Cleveland to just two field goals on a constricted 22:17 of offensive possession. The Browns will now be afforded the opportunity to heal up over a Week 9 before returning to the field Oct. 15 against Houston's 31st-ranked rush defense. Nick Chubb (knee), meanwhile, seems to have a chance to play Week 10 if he checks out with trainers, as he was given a recovery window of 4-to-6 weeks when he initially went down Oct. 4 against Dallas.