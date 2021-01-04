Hunt carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards in Week 17 against the Steelers. He added one reception for four yards.

Hunt earned 11 touches in comparison to Nick Chubb's 14, though he was out-gained 108-41. Disappointing performances have become the norm for Hunt, as he logged 35 or fewer rushing yards in six of the team's final seven games. He's salvaged some value by totaling four touchdowns, though there is little doubt that Chubb will lead the backfield heading into a playoff matchup against the Steelers.