Hunt rushed four times for 14 yards and caught eight of nine targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Hunt saw teammate Nick Chubb go for another 127 yards on the ground, but Hunt at least managed to make a significant impact through the air. In fact, he trailed only Odell Beckham in targets and tied for Cleveland's team high in receptions. Despite Chubb surging toward the league's rushing title, Hunt has now garnered double-digit touches in all six of his appearances this season, giving him decent value to close the campaign.