Hunt could be more heavily involved in Sunday's game against the Jets, after the Browns placed several receivers on the COVID-19 list, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland will operate without Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones, all deemed to be close contacts of linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for the virus. The obvious reaction could be the Browns relying heavily on the running attack behind Hunt and Nick Chubb. However, when they do throw the ball, quarterback Baker Mayfield is likely to rely on known commodities that he's been practicing with all season. That means Hunt, who is fourth on the team with 45 targets and second among Sunday's available receivers behind tight end Austin Hooper (50), could play a significant role as a pass-catcher against the Jets.