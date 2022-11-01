Hunt rushed 11 times for 42 yards and caught all four of his targets for 30 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals.

Perhaps being showcased for a trade before Tuesday's deadline, Hunt tied his season high with four receptions, all in the first half. By the end of the game, he also tied his season high of 15 touches while coming two scrimmage yards short of his season best from back in Week 2. Hunt could see an uptick in value if he's traded to a team searching for a lead back. Otherwise, he'll continue to settle for change-of-pace duties behind Nick Chubb after Cleveland's Week 9 bye.