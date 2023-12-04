Hunt carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards and caught his only target for zero yards in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams.

The 28-year-old back actually led the Browns in carries and rushing yards, but Jerome Ford made the biggest impact with a receiving touchdown in the first quarter. Hunt has seen double-digit touches in seven of the last eight games while working in a timeshare with Ford, but he hasn't reached 50 scrimmage yards in five straight, leaving him a TD-dependent fantasy option heading into a Week 14 clash with the Jaguars.