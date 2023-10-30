Hunt rushed the ball 14 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks. He added one reception for 12 yards.

Hunt split carries three ways with Pierre Strong and Jerome Ford, though he managed to lead the way with 15 total touches. He wasn't particularly efficient on the ground as he failed to crack a gain of double-digit yards, though he turned in a decent fantasy performance thanks to a one-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Hunt could continue to lead the backfield as long as Ford is bothered by an ankle injury, though it's unlikely he'll see a full workhorse role at any point this season.