Hunt (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play,Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The running back sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday, and he now appears in line to work in tandem with Nick Chubb in Week 4. Confirmation of Hunt's status will arrive upon the release of the Browns' inactive list approximately 90 minutes in advance of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.