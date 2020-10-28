Hunt (ribs) was limited in practice Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.
Hunt was also limited in practice by a rib injury last week but didn't carry an injury designation into his team's 37-34 win over the Bengals and handled 21 touches en route to his seventh touchdown of the season. His practice participation seems set to follow a similar pattern this week, but barring a setback, Hunt should be available for Sunday's juicy matchup against a Raiders defense that has struggled to defend running backs both on the ground and though the air.