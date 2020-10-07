Hunt (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site previously relayed that coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that Hunt came out of this past Sunday's win over the Cowboys "pretty good" after having dealt with a groin injury leading up to Week 4 action. With that in mind, we suspect that Hunt's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, as he prepares for an expanded role in Cleveland's ground game with Nick Chubb (knee) on IR and expected to miss about six weeks.