The Browns listed Hunt as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt has appeared on Cleveland injury reports for the last few weeks due to the groin issue, but he has yet to miss a game since signing with the team in September. The Browns are likely just managing Hunt's reps on a short week, but the expectation remains that he'll once again be available to work in a timeshare with Jerome Ford out of the backfield in Thursday's game against the Jets.