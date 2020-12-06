Hunt carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards in Week 13 against the Titans. He added three receptions for 24 yards.

Hunt received only four carries in the first half, with Nick Chubb handling 12 touches as the primary back. With the Browns up multiple scores for nearly the entire second half, Hunt did see his volume increase, though he was unable to turn that into significant yardage. The bright spot of Hunt's performance came as a receiver, as he hauled in all of his targets and tallied receptions of 13 and 11 yards. Hunt has trended down since Chubb returned in Week 10, racking up 210 yards on the ground and 71 yards as a receiver across four contests. He and the Browns will draw a tough Week 14 matchup against the Ravens.