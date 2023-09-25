Hunt rushed the ball five times for 13 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans. He added two receptions for 22 yards.

Hunt finished second on the team in touches behind Jerome Ford, who had 10 rushing attempts and two receptions. Hunt immediately entered the game on the team's first drive and continued to mix in periodically throughout the rest of the contest. Ultimately, he didn't add much to the backfield that wasn't already provided by Ford, so it remains to be seen if Hunt's role continues to grow.