Hunt (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

For a fifth consecutive week of prep, Hunt is operating with listed practice restrictions due to a groin issue. On the other four occasions, he didn't receive a game-day designation, and he's compiled 41 touches for 114 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs during that span. Wednesday's injury report will unveil whether or not Hunt is cleared for Thursday's contest against the Jets.